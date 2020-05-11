Florida IMG Academy High School Finds Ways to Employ 'Distance Learning' for sports and school work

Editor's Note: IMG Academy is a private boarding school that specializes in training boys and girls in a wide variety of sports, including basketball, tennis, baseball, and soccer. He grew up from the original Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, which helped produce Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi.

As with most all US high schools. In the USA, IMG Academy saw its winter sports season end abruptly before the finish line and its spring sports season ended after just a start. She has also been forced to convert her academic lessons into "distance learning,quot; online.

However, by its very nature, IMG takes a different approach to sports. So even though their seasons ended once the campuses closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to continue training academy athletes did not.

Now director of the basketball camp at the IMG Academy, Victoria Sun was a sports journalist for a decade in California, Las Vegas, and Cincinnati. She used her journalist training and her unique insight into the IMG program to explain the unusual way IMG is handling the closure of this piece for Sporting News.

–

BRADENTON, Fla. – Every day at 4 p.m., IMG Academy women's varsity basketball coach Jennifer Sepielli jumps on a FaceTime call with her team.

Regardless of the distance and time zones that separate them, the players are all inside. They are a close team but, for the moment, not geographically.

Mathilde Sorenson joins from Denmark, Laurie Calixte dials from Quebec. Mara Ochoa Contreras calls from Mexico. Shae Mercer jumps from Texas. It is the best option to be physically together in the gym, and being together in the gym is not an option due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

"I just think it keeps them connected," said Sepielli, in his fifth season at IMG. “It has kept them together, it has given them a sense of normal life.

"I know everyone has been excited about the daily FaceTime call so they can see each other again in a group." What happens with being in a team, nothing replaces that connection with your teammates. "

MORE: How the COVID-19 Pandemic Could Change Us

For more than a month, most IMG Academy students have been separated since the coronavirus became a global pandemic and schools were forced to make drastic changes. During spring break, parents were notified that students would not be allowed to return to campus and the school transitioned to an academic distance learning platform that began on March 30.

When teachers began preparing online lessons, the athletics department recognized the need to keep coaches and players active during this unprecedented time of social distancing and flattening of the curve. Therefore, each of the eight IMG Academy sports directors was assigned the task of creating a distance sports education curriculum for their coaches to deliver via the online app CoachNow.

In less than two weeks, IMG Academy Basketball Director Brian Nash consulted with his staff and coaches to produce basketball content for the school's 14 basketball teams. It was a natural progression for the sports-focused boarding school that draws student athletes from around the world.

"We had to develop a detailed curriculum in a short period of time to help children continue their personal, individual, mental and basketball growth," said Nash, in his fourth year at IMG. “We feel that at IMG Academy we are trendsetters, and this is something we could do that no one else would provide to their student athletes. So we felt it was really important. "

Every Sunday through Thursday, coaches post a video on the CoachNow app on topics including zone offense, play and attack pressure defense. At first, the videos focused on team concepts before moving on to individual improvement. To keep players engaged, many coaches have gotten creative by incorporating college and NBA clips and filming themselves in their homes using stuffed animals and other accessories to demonstrate plays.

Student athletes are asked to answer questions or submit a video response related to the concept the next day. Inside the coaches' post is a video by Nash or IMG Academy Basketball technical director Mike Gillian; There are optional trainings for those who can enter the court and modified versions for those who cannot.

%MINIFYHTML0db6fb24ca44634646a096928e333a5d15%

To mimic the programming players would receive at school, IMG Strength and Conditioning staff provide student athletes with optional workouts they can perform at home, while Sports and Personal Development staff provide videos on nutrition, health mental and leadership. Additionally, notable former IMG Academy players and other IMG supporters, such as presenter Dick Vitale and Professional Soccer Hall of Fame Deion Sanders, have contributed motivational videos that have been shared.

"From a basketball learning standpoint, the videos are great," said Morgan Hough, one of the two older adults on the Sepielli team. "It makes me think of the game in different ways, even though it's not the same as being on the court."

"We are definitely doing more film studies and getting more information than ever."

Initially, the innovative and interactive basketball curriculum was supposed to last until April 20, but will remain in effect until the end of the school year. Due to stay-at-home mandates, worldwide travel restrictions, and security concerns, a group of about 10 players have been left in their dorms, while another 160 players in the basketball program must remain outside the campus.

Moussa Diabate, ranked in the top 20 in the class of 2021 by various recruiting services, decided not to return to his Paris home during spring break in order to train at the school. Every morning, the 6-10 year old spends about an hour handling the ball, makes between 500 and 1,000 shots, and then participates in training with Middle School Blue coach Jesse Edwards. With people around the world confined to their homes, Diabate has found comfort in the gym.

"I am happy and grateful," said Diabate. "It sounds strange, but it is as if we were the chosen ones because we are the only ones who can have access to the gym at the moment." So I think it is a great opportunity to improve. "

MORE: Did Zion Williamson receive inadmissible benefits at Duke?

Edwards, a former player and IMG Academy graduate, enjoys being able to continue training Diabate and the other players on campus while unable to be with his own team, which ended the 30-0 season. Edwards conducts training through Zoom so that his players can participate when possible. To keep their team together, they have PlayStation battles online and use FaceTime and Snapchat regularly.

"I miss everything," said Edwards, who is in his seventh season at IMG. “The interaction piece, the face-to-face time, physically being able to see them work and improve.

"The familiar piece, watching them laugh and joke with each other."

Edwards players have been very receptive to the online curriculum and often request that I send them more movies to digest. He believes that the online basketball distance learning program has been the most beneficial to players in his age group and helped increase his understanding of the game.

"Now you have to think, use your mind and your basketball IQ is going to get better," said Edwards. "As eighth graders, breaking down the movie, my kids are definitely going to be ahead of the curve."

Identifying a positive conclusion from this uncertain time has been difficult for others. The appearance of COVID-19 robbed the IMG Academy national team of children of the opportunity to defend their GEICO Nationals high school championship and high school seniors of the opportunity to experience traditional activities including prom , the day of high level jumps and graduation ceremonies.

Under normal circumstances at this time of year, practices would focus on individual skill development, strength training, and preparation for AAU or exhibition events.

National Team head coach Sean McAloon regrets that the season ended so abruptly and he was unable to finish helping his superiors prepare for their college careers. Jaden Springer is heading to the University of Tennessee, Mark Williams is heading to Duke, Matthew Murrell is going to Ole Miss, and Zach Edey signed with Purdue.

"I hope that the children have received the love and passion for play that they should have for not being able to do the things they love," McAloon said. “From all of this, I hope you have recovered and understood how much you love basketball.

"I never wanted to be in the gym that bad, so I hope you understand how special it is to be able to go into the gym and train with your teammates."