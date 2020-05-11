Five-star running back Zachary Evans got engaged to TCU on Monday, according to a report by HornedFrogBlitz.com.

That ends a long and winding recruitment process for one of the most talented players in the class of 2020, and gives the Horned Frogs their highest-ranked recruit, according to 247Sports.com.

Evans, who played at Galena Park North Shore High School in Houston, still cannot sign a letter of intent because he has already signed one with Georgia. The Bulldogs, however, released Evans from that unrestricted national letter of intent in January.

Evans, a record 6-1 and 210 pounds, has been compared to Adrian Peterson. He rushed for 3,268 yards and 56 touchdowns between this sophomore and junior seasons. He added 1,599 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior.

Despite the talent, the drama has followed the runner. He was suspended a few hours before the 6A-Division I state championship game in Texas for violating a team rule that involves the use of cell phones. He signed with Georgia during the initial signing period, but was released from that LOI, which reopened the recruitment process.

Evans can sign up for TCU and never miss a moment in the 2020 soccer season.

The Horned Frogs are sourcing a talented player for the running back who will face high expectations as the best running back in the school is LaDainian Tomlinson, who finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy vote in 2000. Tomlinson finished with 5,263 rushing yards and 54 TDs in TCU, which are school records.