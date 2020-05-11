Firefighters extinguish rail mooring fire near Oakland Coliseum – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Fire crews in East Bay were quickly able to shoot down a railroad fire in the Oakland Coliseum area late Monday morning.

The fire was reported in the High Street and Coliseum Way area around 11:35 a.m., according to authorities.

The fire created a large column of smoke visible from the entire region.

Twitter posts showed Oakland firefighters on the scene.

Oakland Fire's Twitter account posted that the fire was extinguished around 12:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The fire is already out. No injuries. Cause of fire still under investigation. Great job from 4E, 18E, 17E, Truck 6, and Battalion 4. Public Works and Union Pacific teams are on the scene to remove these dangerous railroads from the area. https://t.co/lHS4D0np5X pic.twitter.com/R3gBTJihR3 – Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) May 11, 2020

KPIX 5 is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as the information becomes available.