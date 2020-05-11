Home Local News Firefighters extinguish rail mooring fire near Oakland Coliseum – Up News Info...

Firefighters extinguish rail mooring fire near Oakland Coliseum – Up News Info San Francisco

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Firefighters extinguish rail mooring fire near Oakland Coliseum - CBS San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Fire crews in East Bay were quickly able to shoot down a railroad fire in the Oakland Coliseum area late Monday morning.

The fire was reported in the High Street and Coliseum Way area around 11:35 a.m., according to authorities.

The fire created a large column of smoke visible from the entire region.

Twitter posts showed Oakland firefighters on the scene.

Oakland Fire's Twitter account posted that the fire was extinguished around 12:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.

KPIX 5 is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as the information becomes available.

%MINIFYHTMLefef042f630cecd3bc9bf6502eb6cd0e16%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©