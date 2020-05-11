Feeling good: Janie and Jack Collab by Giuliana Rancic

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

If you followed Giuliana RancicThe journey of breast cancer since you first shared it on your show Giuliana and Bill, you know it She is passionate about raising awareness about the disease that one in eight women in the US USA will develop in life, according to the SEER Cancer Statistics Review.

Now you can join the breast cancer survivor to fight for the cure in the funniest way possible: shopping. She has partnered with children's fashion brand Janie and Jack for a Think Pink campaign, with more than 40 items of pink clothing for kids and adults ranging from $ 9 to $ 128. Giuliana also appears in the campaign with son. Duke.