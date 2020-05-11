Feeling good: Janie and Jack Collab by Giuliana Rancic

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
If you followed Giuliana RancicThe journey of breast cancer since you first shared it on your show Giuliana and Bill, you know it She is passionate about raising awareness about the disease that one in eight women in the US USA will develop in life, according to the SEER Cancer Statistics Review.
Now you can join the breast cancer survivor to fight for the cure in the funniest way possible: shopping. She has partnered with children's fashion brand Janie and Jack for a Think Pink campaign, with more than 40 items of pink clothing for kids and adults ranging from $ 9 to $ 128. Giuliana also appears in the campaign with son. Duke.
The clothing items sold will benefit The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit organization committed to raising funds for breast cancer research and granting wishes through FAB-U-WISH, an initiative established by Rancic herself, which helps women receiving treatment feel better. The Janie and Jack Think Pink Collection will donate 25% of sales to The Pink Agenda and FAB-U-WISH and will collect donations from customers at checkout May 10 to June 21, with a minimum donation of $ 250,000 .
"I created FAB-U-WISH to help women facing breast cancer experience terrific desire," says Rancic. "During my own treatment, I longed for special moments when I would feel like myself again. I am delighted to help Janie and Jack launch this campaign and partner with The Pink Agenda to grant wishes to deserving women across the country in need. a smile. "
Joining Rancic in the Janie and Jack campaign is Tamera Mowry-Housley, who lost her grandmother to breast cancer last year. She rocks the appearance of the line with her children, Aden and Ariah.
Janie and Jack will grant four wishes in partnership with The Pink Agenda and FAB-U-WISH to surprise moms undergoing breast cancer treatment with an unforgettable family moment thanks to the benefits gained from this collaboration. Donations raised during the campaign will also be used to grant additional wishes for the rest of the year.
"The partnership between Janie and Jack and FAB-U-WISH is very special because being a mother helped me heal from my journey for breast cancer," Rancic tells E !. "I found out I had breast cancer when I was 36, and my husband Bill and I were trying to have our first baby. The day I was diagnosed was the darkest day of my life, but less than a year later. I celebrated the best day of my life: the day our son Duke was born. I knew motherhood was going to be great, but it was even more rewarding than I expected. "
Check out our favorites from the Think Pink campaign below, full of matching outfits and of course all pink.
Think Pink Heart Pocket Women's T-Shirt
A pink heart peeks out of the pocket of this comfortable women's T-shirt that both Rancic and Mowry-Housley wear.
<img class = "ecommerce__image js-lazy-load,quot; src = "https://akns-images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/202048/rs_640x640-200508160445-640-ecomm-Giuliana.jpg?fit=inside|350 : 350 and output quality = 90″ alt=”E-Comm: Giuliana's limited edition Janie and Jack children's clothing collection, Giuliana Rancic”/>
Girls' Pink Knit Romper
This pink romper with bow details is perfectly bold.
<img class = "ecommerce__image js-lazy-load,quot; src = "https://akns-images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/202048/rs_640x640-200508160445-640-ecomm-Giuliana-4.jpg?fit=inside | 350: 350 and output quality = 90″ alt=”E-Comm: Giuliana's limited edition Janie and Jack children's clothing collection, Giuliana Rancic”/>
%MINIFYHTML0eef6fe755869aed866ba3934fab802516%