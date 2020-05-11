FedEx to Open Large Distribution Center in South Dallas in November – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – FedEx is expanding south of Dallas by opening a distribution center in a leased space within the Trammell Crow Co. Cedardale Distribution Center near Interstate 20.

"We are excited that FedEx Ground leases our Cedardale Distribution Center," said Jake Marks of Trammel Crow. "Their decision to increase their presence in South Dallas County is further evidence of the incredible increase in Fortune 500 companies that have chosen the I-20 corridor in the past 10 years due to their superior logistics infrastructure."

The new distribution center will be over 750,000 square feet when fully operational in November 2020.

A FedEx spokesperson told Up News Info 11 News: “The site was chosen for its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customer distribution centers, and a strong workforce from the local community to recruit employees. The new facility is part of a nationwide network expansion to increase daily packet volume capacity and further enhance the speed and service capabilities of the FedEx Ground network. "

The facility will complement several existing facilities in the Dallas area, according to FedEx, and will employ a combination of full-time and part-time team members (exact staffing needs have not yet been determined).