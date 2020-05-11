Federal prosecutors weigh hate crime charges in Ahmaud Arbery's death – Up News Info

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Justice Department said Monday that federal prosecutors are weighing possible hate crime charges for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man shot dead after being chased by two armed white men in a Georgia subdivision.

Arbery was fatally shot on February 23 by a father and son who told police they chased him because they believed he was a thief. They were arrested last week, more than two months later, on charges of serious murder and aggravated assault after video of the shooting appeared online.

Attorneys for Arbery's parents and others, including Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and the Southern Poverty Law Center, have requested a federal investigation. Georgia does not have a hate crime law that allows for statewide charges.

"We are evaluating all the evidence to determine whether federal hate crime charges are appropriate," Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement Monday.

Previously, a Justice Department spokesman had said that the FBI is assisting in the investigation and that the department would assist if a federal crime is discovered.

Kupec's statement Monday also said the Justice Department was considering Carr's request for federal authorities to investigate how local police and prosecutors handled the case. She said Carr has been asked to "forward any information it has to the federal authorities."

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his 34-year-old son, Travis McMichael, are jailed for serious crimes and aggravated assault in the Arbery murder. Gregory McMichael is a former Glynn County Police Officer who later worked 20 years as an investigator for the local District Attorney's office. He retired a year ago.

The father and son told police they thought Arbery matched the appearance of a robbery suspect who they said had been recorded on a surveillance camera some time before, according to the Glynn County police report released later. of the shooting.

Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, said she believes her 25-year-old son, a former high school soccer player, was jogging in the neighborhood before he was killed.

Meanwhile, a man who identified himself as the person who recorded the video of the shooting on his cell phone said he received death threats.

William "Roddie,quot; Bryan is identified as a witness in the police report taken after the Arbery shooting. It appears to be mentioned in a single sentence of the report, which says Gregory McMichael told an officer that "Roddy,quot; tried to block (Arbery) that it was unsuccessful. "

"I had nothing to do with it. I'm trying to get my life back to normal, and it's been tainted for the past week, "Bryan told WJAX-TV in an interview broadcast Monday." They told me I was a witness and I'm not sure what I am apart of receiving a lot of threats. "

Bryan has not been charged in the case. The television station reported that Bryan would not discuss his participation in the events that led to Arbery's death.

External prosecutors were appointed to handle the case. But the McMichaels were not arrested until last week. After video of the shooting leaked online Tuesday, the chief prosecutor in the case asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting. The McMichaels were arrested Thursday.

It was unknown Monday whether the McMichaels had attorneys to represent them. They had no attorneys at their first court appearance on Friday.

The leaked video shows a black man running at a slow pace. The truck stops on the road ahead of him, with one of the white men standing in the truck and the other by the open door on the driver's side.

The racer tries to pass the truck on the passenger side, moving slightly past the truck, briefly out of camera view. A shot rings out, and the video shows the running man fighting a man for what appears to be a shotgun or rifle. A second shot can be heard, and the man can be seen running hitting the other man. A third shot is fired at point-blank range. The running man wobbles a few meters and falls facedown.