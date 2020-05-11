Fans sue Tory Lanez and 6ix9ine & # 39; s Joint Instagram Live

Instagram

This comes after the rainbow-haired rapper drew an impressive 2 million viewers during his live session, establishing a huge gap between his & # 39; Quarantine Radio & # 39; and Tory's record.

Tory Lanez"Quarantine Radio" is the most popular live show on Instagram, but that's up to 6ix9ine a.k.a. Tekashi69 makes a return. Hit maker "FEFE" broke Tory's previously set record for most live Instagram viewers following the release of his first single "Gooba" after prison on Friday, May 8.

The rainbow-haired rapper drew an impressive 2 million viewers during his live session. That established a huge gap between her live Instagram feed and that of Tory, who broke records with Duck which amassed a 300k audience.

Tory noted her defeat and turned to her Twitter account to broach the matter. The Canadian star, however, didn't seem to harbor bad feelings towards Tekashi69 as he joked, "I was looking at those 2,000 as … WELP … Ima head out." He also added several emojis laughing and crying.

Despite being wiped out, Tory shared that he was not going to release "Quarantine Radio". "Lolol, we don't actually stop the quarantine radio! But it was great to have the record when we had it …"

Fans loved his answer. "That is a good sport," commented one. Someone else said, "We need Tory and 6ix9ine to go live together."

"If he were smart, he would introduce Takashi on the radio," another fan chimed in. Also a fan of the highly sought-after joint, someone wrote: "Imagine if you are going to live together and break ig. This needs to be configured." "

Tekashi69 not only broke his Instagram Live record. The "Gooba" music video had amassed 43.5 million views on YouTube in its first 24 hours, making it the largest number for a hip-hop video. The rapper was seen bragging about his accomplishments while shading meek mill in the process, as he wrote in an Instagram comment, "Someone check tame … see if it's okay."

This comes after Tekashi and Meek were involved in an online exchange last week. Their feud flared up after Meek made indirect comments about Tekashi on his Twitter account, writing: "I hope the rat goes to live to apologize to the people he counted or the victim …" Meek said. "You guys forgot so quickly that a & # 39; rat & # 39; killed Nipsey [hustle and bustle] who wasn't supposed to be on the streets! That's the only thing there is one day because he's dead … he left his baby, mother and son like a coward as targets! "