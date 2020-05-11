Experts predict the economy could recover by the end of the year – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – While many people worry about the long-term economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, some economists said the recovery may be faster than expected.

Economist Chris Thornberg, a Riverside professor at the University of California and co-founder of local research firm Beacon Economics, discovered in his latest analysis that the unemployment rate in the US USA It will be close to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year.

"We believe this will be probably one of the worst second quarters ever seen in the United States for growth, but probably the best quarter for growth in the third quarter as we rebound sharply."

"We started this year with an unemployment rate of about three and a half percent nationwide. We hope to end the year with an unemployment rate of between four and a half and five percent. Yes, I understand that you are optimistic particularly regarding the last economic cycle, "he said.

According to Thornberg, other Americans seem to agree.

"If you look at the data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the vast majority of these people report being on a temporary layoff, not permanently removed from their old job," Thornberg said.

He also said that while many Americans and small businesses are suffering financially, there are also many people who save money.

“One of the best indicators for us came from the March earnings figures, which showed that the savings rate increased from eight percent to over 13 percent. That is the highest ever recorded. "

According to the analysis, the advancement in health technology will dramatically help the economic recovery.

"What we hope is that in the coming months, the government, various public health agencies, will have Swat teams, if you are a specialist who is responsible for tracking any case, reaching the nucleus quickly and ensuring that it does not spread like a forest fire as it did this time, ”he said.

Thornberg said he acknowledges that we are not yet out of the woods when it comes to the virus, so the amount of economic damage done will depend on how long the closings last, how healthy the economy was before, and what our governments are doing.