Exotic rakes from the star of & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; Joe in over $ 20K from the soft launch of the fashion line

Netflix

The former zoo keeper has signed a six-month deal with streetwear brand Odaingerous to present his new Revenge collection, whose first wave of merchandise sold out in a matter of hours.

Up News Info –

Star of the "Tiger King" Exotic JoeThe foray into fashion is a success, after racking up sales of over $ 20,000 (£ 16,000) during its initial soft launch.

The former zookeeper and star of the hit Netflix series, "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"Who was sentenced to 22 years in prison for conspiring to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin and other wildlife violations, signed an agreement with street clothing brand Odaingerous last month to present his new Revenge collection.

Joe signed a six-month deal with the company, owner Odain Watson told TMZ, and after launching on Monday, May 4, the collection sold out in a matter of hours, raising more than $ 20,000 in online sales.

%MINIFYHTML1cc572b558575d080ea282c0943b6a2c14%

After the first wave of merchandise was cleaned up, the entire collection was restocked and back on sale Wednesday, and more than 7,000 items have been sold so far, including sweatpants, hoodies, and graphic tees featuring the Joe's name and tiger. images. The line also includes face masks, which have proven popular in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

<br />

Other new items will be available for purchase soon, as Joe prepares to ask U.S. leader Donald Trump to set aside his sentence, according to TMZ.