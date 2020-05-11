Excelsior cancels Fourth of July celebration at Lake Minnetonka – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Another summer hobby has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The city of Excelsior says there will be no July 4 celebration at Lake Minnetonka in 2020.

“We are all aware of the challenges we face in the COVID-19 environment. Many individuals and families continue to be affected by the virus. Our hearts go out to those who are sick, as well as to caregivers and those who mourn the loss of a loved one, "said Jen Weiss, director of community relations and membership at the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce." Our business community While she does an amazing job of turning and embracing her entrepreneurial spirits, she is still standing still and those who are operating her efforts are largely focused on meeting the essential needs of the public. "

This year it would have been 132 for the Christmas celebration. Organizers say it attracts about 100,000 visitors each year.

The Chamber of Commerce said organizers hope they can bring the celebration back in 2021.

"This annual tradition is one that the entire Lake Minnetonka community expects," Weiss said. "Our responsibility for the safety of our volunteers, visitors and the general public is paramount and has always been our number one priority."