Eva Marcille celebrates her mother and fans love to see the sweet photos she shared

Eva Marcille is one of the celebrities who also celebrated Mother's Day on her IG account. He made sure to share some amazing photos with his mother, and he also wrote an emotional message for his mother.

Check out Eva's post below.

‘My mentor, my rock, my guide, My Beautiful Mommy. Thank you for everything you have done for me and my brothers. Thank you for each sacrifice, each tear, each fight, each smile, each word of encouragement, each hug, for each I love you … thank you mom. Happy Mother's Day @glam_ma_pigford I love you "Eva captioned her post.

A fan said: ‘Now I see who you get your beautiful smile from. Your mom. Amazingly beautiful. Happy Mother's Day too and your beautiful mother "and another follower published this message:" Thank you my dear daughter @Eva Marcille, and may your day be calm and full of fun and laughter! "

A follower posted this: ‘Beautiful. Happy Mother's Day to both of you "and someone else wrote:" Beautiful family photos ❤️ Happy Mother's Day to you and your beautiful mom! "

Another follower posted: "Happy Mother's Day to you and your beautiful Mother!" And a fan said, "Happy Mother's Day to you and Mrs. Michelle!" I love you beautiful queens! I can't wait to see you tonight! 👸🏽👸🏽 ♥ ️🔥 @evamarcille ".

Eva also made sure to share an old photo and captioned it with the following words: ‘Happy Mother's Day! I get it from my mom @glam_ma_pigford They taught me the importance of toilet paper at a very young age "

Another commenter said, ‘I'm not even going to mention toilet paper. Happy Mother's Day to you and your mom, "and someone else wrote," Marley looks like you in this photo, Happy Mother's Day. "

Not long ago, Eva made headlines when she told her fans that her main motivation is her husband.

She praised Mike Sterling on her social media account, and fans also sent their best wishes for the couple.



