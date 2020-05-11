Eva Marcille and NeNe Leakes enter a shouting match

Bravo

The other cast members are amazed at how things escalate between NeNe and Eva before presenter and executive producer Andy Cohen decides to silence the NeNe video.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta"He finally aired the first part of the season 12 reunion, which saw the Housewives filming from their own homes. The episode on Sunday, May 10 featured Porsha Williams go after Kenya moore while she brought many receipts, while NeNe leaks and Eva Marcille We exchange insults as if there is no tomorrow.

The tension between NeNe and Eva increased after the latter stood in each discussion for the entire hour. "This is not your fight," NeNe told Eva, who then replied, "Honey, it's what I want it to be."

NeNe then shadowed Eva about wanting to turn her plumb into a peach, hinting that she wanted to be the main character on the Bravo show. That seemed to trigger Eva, who then reminded NeNe that "she was on the red carpet you were trying to climb when I met you." Before he finished his sentence, NeNe yelled, "No one cares that you were on a mat 17 years ago," referring to Eva's. "America's next top model"recover in 2004.

The two continued to hit each other. Eva claimed it was "the face of a cosmetic line," but NeNe said Eva was "bankrupt" when she arrived in Atlanta. "All you can talk about is 'Top Model', and that was the last time you were on top. You're a freshman, b *** h. Remember that!" NeNe added, before demanding that Eva respect "the elderly" and turn "to L.A."

Meanwhile, the other cast members were amazed at how things escalated between NeNe and Eva and the host. Andy Cohen He asked them to go on. However, he was ignored by them, which led him to mute the NeNe video, to Porsha's liking.

As for Kenya and Porsha, the latter brought in some text messages in which Kenya allegedly told her she wanted to take Cynthia Bailey Down this season "So, there is a text message from Kenya to you, [Porsha], that is chasing me, [and] trying to get me out while Kenya and I have been friends. I don't think so." After texting Andy and Cynthia, Porsha called Kenya a "fake friend" with "fake receipts."