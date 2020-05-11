E's Daily Pop! Come back to television starting today!

Listen, Daily pop amateurs.
Why? Well, because E's popular daytime chat show! Come back to television today at 12:30 p.m. In typical Daily pop fashion, the popular E! The show will provide commentary on current pop culture and celebrity interviews to entertain you every day of the week from Monday to Friday.
Not to mention that during these unusual times of self-isolation, the show will be a much-needed break from our daily stress. This week's star-studded lineup of celebrity guests includes Gabrielle Union today, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Tuesday, Candace Cameron Bure Thursday, Tyler Cameron Friday and DPown Carissa Culiner will join us on Wednesday from maternity leave to share details about her newborn daughter Zoey Grace Culiner. Daily pop it will even have a whole new segment, "Dear Daily pop, "which will feature self-insulating love tips and more for our viewers.
Like E! readers surely know that, Daily pop He had a brief pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, the co-hosts Morgan Stewart, Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner have kept in touch with viewers by presenting a digital version of their popular show.
Through YouTube Live and Instagram Live, the E! personalities were able to catch up with your favorite celebrities including Jon Bon Jovi, Meghan Trainor, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, Beverly Hills Royal Housewives star Kyle richards and many others!
So, we are excited to see what Morgan, The summary& # 39; s Erin lim (who is replacing Carissa) and ME! News& # 39; Scott Tweedie (who will replace Justin) has us booked later today and the following weekdays.
Watch Daily pop Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m., only on E!
