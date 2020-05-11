E's Daily Pop! Come back to television starting today!

Listen, Daily pop amateurs.

Why? Well, because E's popular daytime chat show! Come back to television today at 12:30 p.m. In typical Daily pop fashion, the popular E! The show will provide commentary on current pop culture and celebrity interviews to entertain you every day of the week from Monday to Friday.

Not to mention that during these unusual times of self-isolation, the show will be a much-needed break from our daily stress. This week's star-studded lineup of celebrity guests includes Gabrielle Union today, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Tuesday, Candace Cameron Bure Thursday, Tyler Cameron Friday and DPown Carissa Culiner will join us on Wednesday from maternity leave to share details about her newborn daughter Zoey Grace Culiner. Daily pop it will even have a whole new segment, "Dear Daily pop, "which will feature self-insulating love tips and more for our viewers.