Endeavor Gets $ 260 Million Loan As Additional Buffer During Pandemic Crisis – Up News Info

Endeavor, whose income fell 70% during the coronavirus pandemic, obtained a $ 260 million term loan as an additional buffer.

Sources familiar with the transaction tell Up News Info that it has an interest rate of just under 11%. The company had previously obtained a $ 2.8 billion loan.

Last month, Endeavor said that a third of its 7,500 workforce would be affected by permits, layoffs or other staff reductions. CEO Ari Emanuel and CEO Patrick Whitesell agreed to forgo their annual wages. The company has been affected by its reliance on live events, from sports to fashion to concerts, as well as by the closure of film and television production due to COVID-19.

The cuts are expected to help boost profits by as much as $ 200 million in 2020, the sources said.

Over the years, he has grown from his traditional talent representation business at WME to add significant assets such as a 51% stake in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, IMG, and Professional Bull Riders. It sank a planned IPO last year as market conditions became erratic.

The Wall Street Journal He was the first to report on the new loan.

The UFC and PBR have been among a small handful of sports organizations capable of operating during a time of widespread blockages due to COVID-19. Major team sports remain in limbo, but as more parts of the world and the US USA They begin to reopen, professional golf and other sports seek to restart. The UFC held a pay-per-event event on ESPN on Saturday night, despite positive coronavirus testing for one fighter and two employees.

Last week, Endeavor said it would sell its stake in Fortnite publisher Epic Games, earning it about $ 100 million.

Credit rating agency S&P Global downgraded Endeavor's rating last month due to high leverage, weak cash flow and concerns that the company may possibly restructure its debt at some point. Large rating agencies have been actively scrutinizing the media and entertainment business, which as it was hit on multiple fronts by COVID-19, delivering high-profile markdowns to Walt Disney companies to the parent company of ViacomCBS National Amusements and CAA.

Softbank and private equity firm Silver Lake have significant interests in Endeavor.

An Endeavor representative did not respond to a request for comment.

