Employee at dream job gets a "B,quot; – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I am a 22 year old woman. I got a dream job that I feel very lucky to have.

The CEO is a really nice and smart person. Basically I was hired as someone who deals with customer issues. However, he realized that he had a talent for making things look modern and modern, which is why I've been designing flyers, brochures, flyers, and working on web design.

I think I have a real talent for this. My coworker is creating similar content and I am happy to brainstorm with her.

Unfortunately, his work seems like a draft. It is not a final copy. It essentially looks like high school work.

I tried to show him a couple of tricks that I learned, thinking he would agree to me editing his stuff.

One day he came into my office and accused me of going behind his back. She said she would no longer be working on creating content.

Since then, I felt like I had to walk on eggshells. I even asked the boss if he was okay if he made some minor modifications, and he said he agreed.

Now I am scared / nervous to express my opinion. I just want to do what is best for the company.

How do I tell her that I would like to do some editing without her exploiting me?

– I'm not trying to be a B

Dear don't try it: The fight for excellence does not make you a "B,quot;

His co-worker did not hesitate to confront him and express his desire to present his own work. Does this make it a B? No. She defends her own mediocrity.

You will encounter this dynamic often in your working life.

When I was your age and in my first professional job, I allowed myself to be completely dominated by a co-worker who had the same professional level as me. However, somehow, I let him make me believe I was working for him.

When I (basically) complained about it to a supervisor, she said, "There will always be people like that at work, and most of the time, they end up being vice presidents of the division." Do not complain. Do something about it. Find your own way. "(Hmmm … I wonder what happened to that guy).

Your fear of speaking is in you. Get over it and use your voice. If your name is attached to this content, don't ask for permission to improve the work. Do what you need to do and, if necessary, explain (or apologize) later.

In your next performance review, you should introduce your boss: "I would like to create all the marketing content for the company. I think I can take it to the next level." Successful CEOs appreciate brave, ambitious, and creative workers because, more often, they are reminded of themselves.

Dear Amy: Imagine my surprise when I found out that a member of my family, "Barb,quot;, did not really marry her husband, but organized a fake ceremony to give her family and friends the illusion that she was really getting married.

The marriage ceremony had all the usual characteristics: minister, vows, rings, and reception. They were introduced to the audience as "Mr. and Mrs."

The problem is that by the way they never got a marriage license. They both knew they weren't going to be legally married, but they wanted everyone to think so.

I learned that the reason she did this is because she wanted to keep receiving the monetary benefits that her late husband had earned while he was alive (like Social Security).

I am sure that her family and friends would have been so happy for her if she had had an engagement ceremony.

I believe in the institution of marriage and its traditions and formality, as she has always defended as well. Do you have any advice or direction for those of us who have learned from this deception?

– Cheated

Dear fooled: You (personally) must express, simply and directly, to "Barb,quot; and his cheating partner: "I want you both to know how upset I am about your wedding that was not. I feel totally cheated and I think you owe me an apology.

Dear Amy: Thank you for sending the letter from "Bored Dad," who admitted to succumbing to boredom during the COVID shelter in place.

Yes! I agree with you that boredom can be a gift. Modern life has not equipped us to just stand still and let our minds wander.

wandering

Dear wandering: Free association can generate ideas, ideas or mentally catalog each episode of Seinfeld. It's okay!

