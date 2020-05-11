Home Local News Employee at dream job gets a "B,quot; – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Dear Amy: I am a 22 year old woman. I got a dream job that I feel very lucky to have.

The CEO is a really nice and smart person. Basically I was hired as someone who deals with customer issues. However, he realized that he had a talent for making things look modern and modern, which is why I've been designing flyers, brochures, flyers, and working on web design.

I think I have a real talent for this. My coworker is creating similar content and I am happy to brainstorm with her.

Unfortunately, his work seems like a draft. It is not a final copy. It essentially looks like high school work.

I tried to show him a couple of tricks that I learned, thinking he would agree to me editing his stuff.

One day he came into my office and accused me of going behind his back. She said she would no longer be working on creating content.

Since then, I felt like I had to walk on eggshells. I even asked the boss if he was okay if he made some minor modifications, and he said he agreed.

Now I am scared / nervous to express my opinion. I just want to do what is best for the company.

How do I tell her that I would like to do some editing without her exploiting me?

– I'm not trying to be a B

Dear don't try it: The fight for excellence does not make you a "B,quot;

