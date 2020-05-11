Emily Ratajkowski shares a sweet selfie with Sebastian Bear-McClard and Colombo

Emily Ratajkowski shared several sweet selfies with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their rescue dog Colombo over Mother's Day weekend. Although Emily does not yet have a child of her own, it is clear that she is a dedicated mother to her fur baby. Fans have seen Colombo grow from a small puppy to a full-sized dog that is almost as big as its owners! Emily and Sebastian left their New York home to avoid the devastating Coronavirus pandemic and currently live in Los Angeles. Emily and Sebastian have been married for two years and it appears that they are still in the "just married,quot; phase of their marriage.

While the Coronavirus pandemic is blamed for a series of crumbling relationships, it is also credited with bringing families closer together. It seems that Sebastian and Emily fall into the latter category, as Emily continues to share beloved photos and videos of her and Sebastian from their own quarantine.

Emily and Sebastian also seem to regularly bring Colombo with them when they go out. In a new post that Emily shared with her 26.2 million Instagram followers, she showed off her legs while riding in a car with Sebastian. Emily moved her legs to the side when she saw Colombo sitting on the floor of the car between Sebastian and Emily.

Colombo seems extremely dedicated to Emily and her love and loyalty are definitely being rewarded.

You can see the photos that Emily shared with Sebastián, Colombo and herself relaxing in the bed below.

In addition to spending time with her family, Emily has been busy promoting her new Inamorata Woman line called the Mesh Collection. With a variety of sheer fabrics perfect for the beach or resort, Emily is modeling the look on her official Inamorta Instagram page where she has 620k followers.

You can see a photo of Emily Ratajkowski dressed from head to toe in the Mesh Collection below.

%MINIFYHTML9a160a7b8c2b0f624d53f037af9d88ea14%

What do you think about Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard as they are quarantined with their dog, Colombo? Do you think it seems that the pandemic has brought them closer?

Ad %MINIFYHTML9a160a7b8c2b0f624d53f037af9d88ea29% %MINIFYHTML9a160a7b8c2b0f624d53f037af9d88ea29%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0