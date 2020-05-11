Elon Musk threatens to move Tesla headquarters to Texas after California extends shelter-in-place rules – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Over the weekend, Tesla filed a lawsuit against Alameda County, California, after local officials refused to allow the company to reopen its factory there.

In a series of tweets on Saturday morning, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also threatened to move the company's headquarters to Texas or Nevada, where shelter-in-place rules have been eased.

Frankly, this is the drop that fills the glass. Tesla will now move its headquarters and future programs to Texas / Nevada immediately, ”Musk tweeted. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

Whether we even retain Fremont's manufacturing activity will depend on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last remaining automaker in California. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

The lawsuit follows months after Musk tweeted discredited and controversial coronavirus claims, and criticized orders to stay home, often against the guidance of health officials.

The automaker had planned to allow a fraction of its factory workers to return to work before Friday, but the Alameda County Health Department warned him Friday in a live-broadcast city hall that such a move would violate county rules. .

"This has been a collaborative and good faith effort to develop and implement a safety plan that enables the reopening while protecting the health and well-being of the thousands of employees who travel to and from work at the Tesla factory," he responded. the Alameda Health Department. Saturday in a statement to CNN Business. "The Tesla team has responded to our guidance and recommendations, and we hope to agree on an appropriate security plan very soon."

California Governor Gavin Newsom had issued a new guide Thursday that allowed for the reopening of manufacturing companies, allowing individual counties to enforce stricter regulations. The Alameda County Shelter-in-Place rule ends May 31. Texas set a date for May 18 for manufacturers to resume limited operations, while Nevada allowed many retailers and nonessential businesses to reopen on Saturday.

"We have been working with (Tesla), but we have not given the green light," Erica Pan, Alameda County Health Officer, said during the town hall on Friday. "We have not said that it is appropriate to move forward."

At least one California Assemblywoman didn't have it. Lorena González, who represents San Diego, tweeted an obscenity at Musk.

The Tesla lawsuit, filed Saturday night in federal court in the Northern District of California, calls for a permanent court order prohibiting the county from enforcing its refugee order on the spot. The company said it believed it was exempt because its operations fall under the definition of critical infrastructure.

Tesla has a battery factory, called Gigafactory 1, in Sparks, Nevada, but it has no footprint in Texas. In February, Musk conducted a Twitter poll asking his followers if there should be a Gigafactory in Texas. The results were 80% positive.

On Saturday, Musk also encouraged Tesla shareholders to file a class action lawsuit against the county for any money lost since Tesla's competitors in other states could resume operations earlier. He said Tesla should be allowed to reopen because it learned how to deal with Covid-19 through its factory in Shanghai, China, which is currently the company's only operating plant.

Come to Texas! We would appreciate Tesla HQ in Texas. We love jobs and Texans want to open up and go back to work (while staying safe and following strong science). We build a lot of cars and trucks in Texas, and we'd love more! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/F9O0N3yase – Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 9, 2020

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas tweeted Saturday: “Come to Texas! We would appreciate Tesla HQ in Texas. We love jobs and Texans want to open up and go back to work (while staying safe and following strong science). We build a lot of cars and trucks in Texas, and we'd love more! "

