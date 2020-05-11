Ellie Kemper reveals why kissing Daniel Radcliffe & # 39; & # 39; It felt so bad & # 39; & # 39;

Ellie Kemper was not too excited to have a kissing session with Daniel Radcliffe.
the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star appeared in The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about everything from the "interactive special,quot; of the upcoming Netflix show to how he felt about the kiss scenes that had to do with him. Harry Potter star.
"Oh my gosh, I kissed him multiple times, Ellen," said Kemper Ellen Degeneres. "And I felt really bad for him. Because A, I'm three times older than him. But B, I was pregnant at the time we shot. And I … I felt so bad that he had to kiss this pregnant old woman. and again."
The 40-year-old actress gave birth to her second child in October.
"And there was a time when he, like, brushed my belly," Kemper continued. "And I thought first, I felt bad, but also … he's a soldier."
She added: "He is very charming. I am sure you met him. It is a class act."
DeGeneres jokingly replied, "Yes, we kiss a lot when we are together."
From the interactive special, Kemper shared that it will be titled "Kimmy Vs. The Reverend,quot; and the episode will allow viewers to choose their own adventure to decide which path they want the show's character to take.
The Emmy-nominated actress also spoke to DeGeneres about how she celebrated her 40th birthday during quarantine and a sweet anecdote of her son's home activities.
"He recently started inventing animals,quot; The office shared alum. "So, as he will say, OK, this is an animal. It lives in the forest, it has four legs and it can fly. And I say, 'Well, I don't know what that animal is.'" And he says, 'Oh well, it's a larma'. And I say, "What is a larma?" And he'll say, 'No, I just found out.' "
Speaking of names, the actress also shared her homemade mini-version of DeGeneres' "Holley Roller,quot; game.
In doing so, she raised $ 10,000 for Feeding America thanks to Shutterfly.
Throughout the program, DeGeneres also announced that Shutterfly is donating $ 20,000 to GiveDirectly, helping families deliver emergency cash payments to those in need.
the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend special premieres on May 12 on Netflix.
