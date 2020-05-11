Ellie Kemper reveals why kissing Daniel Radcliffe & # 39; & # 39; It felt so bad & # 39; & # 39;

Ellie Kemper was not too excited to have a kissing session with Daniel Radcliffe.

the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star appeared in The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about everything from the "interactive special,quot; of the upcoming Netflix show to how he felt about the kiss scenes that had to do with him. Harry Potter star.

"Oh my gosh, I kissed him multiple times, Ellen," said Kemper Ellen Degeneres. "And I felt really bad for him. Because A, I'm three times older than him. But B, I was pregnant at the time we shot. And I … I felt so bad that he had to kiss this pregnant old woman. and again."

The 40-year-old actress gave birth to her second child in October.

"And there was a time when he, like, brushed my belly," Kemper continued. "And I thought first, I felt bad, but also … he's a soldier."

She added: "He is very charming. I am sure you met him. It is a class act."