Elizabeth Hurley flaunts her curves in new swimsuit photos for Elizabeth Hurley Beach

Since 2005 Elizabeth Hurley has been selling her high-end swimsuits with her company Elizabeth Hurley Beach and now shows off her curves as she models her new sheer leopard print cover-up. The 54-year-old model and actress has defied the laws of aging (and gravity) and remains one of the most beautiful stars in Hollywood. The mother of one retained her youth and flaunted her fabulous figure on her official Instagram account, where she has 1.6 million followers. In a light olive green bikini that matched her leopard print costume perfectly, the bombshell posed on the beach with a picturesque view behind her.

Elizabeth Hurley Beach presents swimwear, beachwear and resort wear for the active woman who wants to look beautiful on the go. Elizabeth has traveled the world and brings that experience to her luxury line and created styles in which women can feel safer when vacationing in the most exotic destinations in the world.

Those who follow Elizabeth Hurley on their social media accounts will quickly see that she is the best model for her swimsuit line and that she presents many photos where she models the swimsuits.

You can see Elizabeth modeling the silk robe while wearing the bikini in the photo below.

This is not the first set of robes and bikini Elizabeth has featured on her Instagram account. In the video player below, you can see Elizabeth model an aquamarine bikini that she paired with a turquoise and aquamarine tunic.

Again Elizabeth put on a pair of sunglasses and posed outside on the beach as she ran into the water in the video that has over 80,000 likes.

In one photo, Elizabeth wrote "one bikini a day,quot; and it seems she has stayed true to that motto. You can see another photo of Elizabeth Hurley in one of her beach swimsuits below.

What do you think about the Elizabeth Hurley Beach line?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay.



