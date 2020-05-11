Elective surgeries resume while Minnesota remains under order to stay home – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Doctors and patients in Minnesota can continue elective surgeries on Monday, as long as they have a plan to do so safely.

At Twin Cities Orthopedics (TCO), patients will undergo a COVID-19 test two days before scheduled surgery. Staff members will be evaluated every two weeks, along with completing daily health reports.

TCO will also conduct regular temperature checks for everyone who enters one of its clinics, and patients' friends and family will be limited to virtual visits.

M Health Fairview has implemented a similar process, evaluating patients 48-72 hours in advance, evaluating healthcare workers, and maintaining restrictions on visitors. It has also changed the entrances and exits to buildings, to reduce exposure to other patients and staff.

