Ecommerce Orders Gradually Drop to Pre-Block Level: Industry Executives – Latest News

NEW DELHI: Sales of non-essential items on e-commerce platforms in the first week of May were lower than last year due to the shutdown, but orders are increasing rapidly with people buying clothes, smartphones and products from grooming among other items, according to industry executives.

E-commerce companies have been allowed to sell all items in the orange and green zones beginning May 4, 40 days after the national blockade was imposed on March 25.

In the first two phases of the blockade, e-commerce companies like Flipkart, Amazon, and Snapdeal were allowed to sell only essential items like groceries, medications, and health products.

Depending on the number of cases of coronavirus infections, the areas have been divided into red, orange, and green zones.

However, in red zones that include major e-commerce hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad, e-commerce companies can still ship only essential items.

As people go online to buy items like chargers, extension cords, notebooks, and pens to make work and home study easier, they're also picking up toiletries like ornaments, games like chess, monopoly, and carom, and books on all genders, a senior industry executive said.

The person added that since the delivery of non-essential products is not yet allowed across the country, the volume is lower compared to the previous year. However, against the March (pre-closing) numbers, growth is certainly healthy.

Another challenge facing the industry is the availability of limited labor for warehouses and deliveries.

"Our order volumes grew rapidly and quickly reached 50 percent of pre-closing volumes within five days of expanded operations. Compared year-over-year, order volumes for the first 9 days of May 2020 were 52 percent of volumes in the same period last year, "said a Snapdeal spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that another clear indicator of demand was conversions (from visitors to buyers), which was more than double the pre-closing average and, although estimating demand is a complex process at the moment due to multiple variables, the intensity and speed of demand. The restoration exceeded expectations.

Home use categories such as utensils, mixers and grinders, mops and brooms, and mosquito nets were featured in both search and sales. Snapdeal derives more than 75 percent of its business from non-metro cities.

The spokesman said places like Panipat, Ambala, Panchkula, Amritsar in the north; Udaipur, Valsad, Jamnagar and Goa in the west; Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam, Pondicherry, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Tuticorin in the south, Cuttack in India and Guwahati in the northeast have emerged as current high demand areas.

A spokesperson for Amazon India said sellers on its platform have received orders for smart devices, electronics, kitchen appliances, clothing, toys and games, and other jobs and home goods studios.

Paytm Mall Senior Vice President Srinivas Mothey said the company has seen a steady demand for non-essential items that are constantly increasing in the orange and green zones.

"There has been an increase in searches and sales of mobiles, masks, trimmers, laptops and other consumer electronics. There has been a 1.5X increase in sales compared to March," he said.

He added that, in the northern region of the country, few cities in the southern and eastern regions are performing excellently for Paytm Mall, and the company is increasing the number of vendors and suppliers to meet demands.

