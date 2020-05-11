Earl Thomas' wife gives NFL star a lavish diamond pendant after gun arrest

Instagram

Nina was reportedly arrested in mid-April after an altercation in which she kept the Baltimore Ravens safe at gunpoint when she confronted him for his infidelity.

Are things okay between the NFL star? Earl Thomas and his wife Nina Thomas? After his arrest for holding it at gunpoint, it appeared that the two had buried the ax while giving the athlete a lavish birthday present.

Earl recently visited his Instagram account to share a video of him displaying a diamond pendant that he received from his wife. The pendant featured a photo of young Earl and his dad. "Thanks @mrsninathompson," so Earl captioned the clip.

Earl Thomas and his wife, Nina, made headlines on Wednesday night, May 6, after it emerged that Nina had been arrested in mid-April following an altercation. He allegedly kept the Baltimore Ravens safe at gunpoint when he confronted him for his cheating on an Airbnb rental in Austin, Texas.

Court documents detailed that Earl left his family's home after an argument with Nina about his alcohol use. She, along with two friends, later found him naked in bed with other women, prompting her to pull Earl's 9mm Berreta to "scare him."

Police detailed that when police officers arrived on the scene, Nina was seen wielding a knife while chasing Earl shirtless, who had a pistol in his hand, around a vehicle. Nina and her friends were later arrested. She, in particular, was hired for robbery of a residence with the intention of committing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was later released from custody.

However, Nina's attorney, Jonathan Goins, said that Nina "was wrongfully arrested on the night of April 13, 2020, on the charge of robbing a room with the intention of committing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: violence We have already gathered information that supports all of the allegations made on the night in question. We have started working with the Travis County District Attorney's Office to make sure these charges are not upheld and the original name is deleted from Mrs. Thomas. "

"These allegations have left Nina distressed but not broken," added Groins. "I represent you today because I admire your efforts and seek to be a voice for those falsely accused and criminally abused."