Dylan Penn shows off her beach body and looks exactly like her girlfriend princess, mother Robin Wright

Dylan Penn, the 29-year-old daughter of Robin Wright and Sean Penn is going viral on Monday after new photos of her from spending Mother's Day with her mother in Malibu appeared. Dylan has long been recognized for her striking resemblance to her mother, who played the lead role in 1987. The princess Bride. With his long blonde hair reflecting his mother's role in his most infamous roles, Dylan continues to cause people to double-shot. The beauty is forging her own place in Hollywood and being the daughter of two-time Oscar winner Sean Penn proves acting is in her blood. Robin Wright is a Golden Globe winner for her work as Claire Underwood in House of cards.

The mother and daughter were seen on the beach and Dylan was surprised in a teal bikini that showed off her curves. Robin and Dylan looked happy, and Dylan was seen walking down the beach as her mother covered herself in a long-sleeved top with a pair of shorts and a white hat to protect herself from the sun.

Robin stayed dry, but then Dylan was seen putting on a wetsuit to hit the waves. As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to plague the nation, many areas begin to loosen their restrictions on social distancing. Robin and Dylan kept their circle small and seemed to enjoy their time at the beach.

Later they were joined by some friends and Robin's husband, but it was clear that they were in no danger of exposing themselves to the deadly Coronavirus.

You can see photos of Dylan Penn as he shows off his beach body below.

Dylan Penn, actress and daughter of Sean Penn and Robin Wright looks exactly like her mother! https://t.co/fNvBmgykdd – Charisse Van Horn (@charissemarievh) May 11, 2020

Here's another photo of Dylan Penn where he bears a striking resemblance to his mother. The photo is a black and white photo and Dylan perches on a sofa with his chin resting against his arm. Pull your hair to one side and fall freely over the edge of your arm. She credited the photo to Danny Lane's photograph.

What do you think of Dylan Penn's resemblance to his mother? Do you think he looks exactly like Robin Wright when he starred The princess Bride?

