Dry ice! American Hockey League cancels remainder of season and playoffs – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on another professional sport. On Monday, the American Hockey League canceled the rest of its season and shifted its focus to the next season.

While the Calder Cup will not be awarded for the first time since 1936, the 31-team AHL hopes to return next season. That remains uncertain; One possibility is that fans are not allowed in the arenas.

The Texas Stars and the San Antonio Riot are members of the AHL.

President and CEO David Andrews announced that the league "has determined that the resumption and end of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions." The AHL Board of Governors made that determination in a conference call on Friday.

"It's something that was essentially inevitable," said Syracuse defenseman Cameron Gaunce, a member of the AHL executive committee of the Association of Professional Hockey Players. "I think they had been waiting for this point because they wanted to see if there had been any change, and I think that was the responsible way to do it. They didn't want to make any knee jerk reactions in any way. "

The 84th season for the NHL superior minor league was suspended on March 12 with 209 games remaining. That was the same day that the NHL stopped playing, although it still hopes to resume and could include many AHL players as part of the expanded rosters.

"We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced in the past two months," said Andrews. "AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families."

PHPA CEO Larry Landon recently said he is concerned about the ability of the AHL and ECHL, which canceled the rest of its season in March, to return if it is not safe for fans.

"You don't know what's going to happen, if there will be an AHL season next year," said Gaunce, whose NHL / AHL contract with Tampa Bay will expire after this season. "AHL and NHL will do their best to make sure AHL is active next year and that is the case." But if so, how will it look? If ticket revenue is not part of the revenue stream for many of these teams, that will affect many of their results. And if that's the case, how many expenses are they really going to bear? So, it is something that is in the air.

