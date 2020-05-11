(Local Up News Info) – "The Price Is Right,quot; will hit primetime on Up News Info on Monday, May 11.

The # 1 daytime television series and longest running game show in television history welcomes Emmy Award winner RuPaul to the iconic stage.

Drew Carey has been the host of "The Price Is Right,quot; since 2007 and will host the primetime special, which begins Monday night at 9 p.m. EST / PST on Up News Info.

"It's the same show. I'm not wearing a tuxedo and the games are the same," Carey said in an interview with Up News Info Local's DJ Sixsmith. “All the prizes are all pumped up. We have a larger budget for awards in the evening program. That adds a lot of excitement and RuPaul is the famous guest and that is the special surprise we have. He will play alongside the contestants for charity and that makes it really exciting. "

RuPaul will play to raise money for the Planned Parenthood charity and the contestants will have a chance to win prizes and thousands of dollars in cash. While Carey had made a name for himself before the game show with "Whose Line Is It Anyway,quot; and "The Drew Carey Show," "The Price Is Right,quot; changed the life of the actor and comedian.

"He was a little retired and was no longer on the Whose Line Is It Anyway or The Drew Carey Show," said Carey. “I was just going to do little projects here and there that I thought were interesting and fun. I was no longer looking for any kind of professional career. He was going to live off the money he made and he was in a pretty good place. The right price came up and stole my heart and now I can't imagine doing anything else. "

Tune in to "The price is right on the special night,quot; with RuPaul on Up News Info.