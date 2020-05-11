Drake Bell totally dressed up as Kyle in 2020, and I feel nostalgic

If you grew up watching Amanda's showYou know who Totally Kyle is, played by the one and only Drake Bell.
Well, Drake announced on his Instagram story that he's active on Cameo, and revealed a little extra surprise.
Drake is not only filming Cameos like himself … he's also filming screams like Totally Kyle!
Yes, this is a photo of Drake Bell as Totally Kyle in 2020. I love seeing it.
Anyway, I hope you enjoyed this little trip down memory lane.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily BuzzFeed newsletter!