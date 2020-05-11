Drake Bell totally dressed up as Kyle in 2020, and I feel nostalgic

If you grew up watching Amanda's showYou know who Totally Kyle is, played by the one and only Drake Bell.

Nickelodeon

Yes, he is the kind of laid-back surfer who loved to tell stories that didn't make much sense and used the word "like,quot; a lot.

Well, Drake announced on his Instagram story that he's active on Cameo, and revealed a little extra surprise.

Cameo / Drake Bell / Via cameo.com

In case you don't know, Cameo is a site that allows you to buy personalized thanks for your friends and loved ones. Drake & # 39; s, for example, costs $ 85.

Drake is not only filming Cameos like himself … he's also filming screams like Totally Kyle!

Yes, this is a photo of Drake Bell as Totally Kyle in 2020. I love seeing it.

Anyway, I hope you enjoyed this little trip down memory lane.

