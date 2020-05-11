Donald Trump's "Trumpgate" Binge on Twitter Countered by Biden Supporters with "Trumpgate" – Up News Info

President Donald Trump has been on a tear on Twitter for the past 48 hours: over 100 tweets or retweets on Sunday the 25th and counting on the Monday.

That has included largely promoting the word "Obamagate," after Yahoo's story that former President Barack Obama, in a private call with students in his administration, called Trump's response to the coronavirus a "chaotic mess. absolute". Obama also said that with the Justice Department's decision to drop the Michael Flynn case, "our basic understanding of the rule of law is at risk."

On Sunday, Trump retweeted a comment that included the hashtag "Obamagate," and then followed the reference with eight other uses of the term, so far. It is based on the conspiracy theory that the former president made a surreptitious effort to defeat his successor. One of Flynn's attorneys appeared on Fox News Sunday and claimed that Flynn's fall was an "orchestrated" montage by Obama and other top members of his administration. But she did not provide evidence for the claim.

OBAMAGATE! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

As repeatedly pointed out, it was then-FBI Director James Comey, a frequent target of Trump, who announced in late October 2016 that the Hillary Clinton email investigation was being reopened, something that is often cited among reasons why you lost the election.

The recent Justice Department decision to drop his case against Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, has fueled the theories more, including the revelation of FBI notes that have led to claims that the agency was trying to catch him. But Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements, and Trump said he "had to fire the general Flynn because he lied to the vice president and the FBI. "

Trump has been adept at pushing not only conspiracy theories, but one and two word labels against opponents, in the hope that they will stick, but the "Obamagate" label is certainly not original. Since the real Watergate, it has been common practice to try to pin the term "-gate" to any major scandal, usually with little success.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden's supporters responded with a label of their own, TrumpGate, along with links to ads criticizing Trump for his administration's response to the coronavirus crisis. Biden's Rapid Response Director Andrew Bates tweeted, "And we wonder why his handling of the coronavirus outbreak has been an unfocused and failed disaster."

Ava Duverney was one of the people who noticed the Obamagate-Trumpgate labels.

"The bots are out with #Obamagate the same weekend we heard President Obama publicly call that clown a catastrophe, "he wrote." If this is the tactic, everyone needs new tactics. Try free trials for everyone, regardless of symptoms. Food for the hungry. Unemployment strategy. No? Just bots? Okay. "She then tweeted an advertisement for Biden.