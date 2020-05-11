Donald Trump tells Chinese-American reporter Weijia Jiang to 'ask China' during the press update on COVID-19 and social media are outraged!

The current president caused outrage once again when he made a racist comment in front of Asian-American journalist Weijia Jiang! The CBS News correspondent was just trying to do her job and asked Donald Trump to justify his actions regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, but he responded combatively!

However, the part that bothered people the most on social media was when they asked about the virus test and told the reporter to "ask China!"

Weijia Jiang has already made a name for herself by asking the president some difficult questions, and this is not the first time Trump has spoken to her, but people seem to think that this time she treated her the worst way!

Earlier today, during another coronavirus press update, Jiang asked Trump about why he is making the progress of the COVID-19 test in the United States a competition with other countries.

Hearing this, he did not give an answer, and instead complained that the question was "unpleasant,quot; and suggested that the Chinese-American should "ask China,quot;.

Unfortunately, things didn't even end there! Jiang insisted, wondering why it is so important to him to emphasize that the United States is doing much better tests than any other country when people are still losing their lives and there are many new cases every day.

‘Well, they are losing their lives all over the world and maybe that's a question you should ask China. Don't ask me, ask China, okay? When you ask them that question, you will get a very unusual answer, "he explained.

Then @weijia Asking President Trump why he sees the response to the pandemic as "global competition," he replies, "Maybe that's a question you should ask China. Don't ask me, ask China that question, okay ?

Naturally, the journalist realized the racial implications of his response, so he proceeded to ask why he was saying that "specifically."

‘I'm not telling you that specifically. I'm saying to anyone who asks an unpleasant question like that, "Trump applauded, Jiang emphasized that it was not an,quot; unpleasant question. "



