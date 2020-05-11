Donald Trump responds on Twitter after Barack Obama criticized his response to the coronavirus

WENN

The President has retweeted old messages that exposed the & # 39; Obamagate & # 39; and branded the policies of its predecessor as' the greatest political crime in the history of the United States, by far!

Donald trump It has been launched on Twitter, primarily to criticize former President Barack Obama after he criticized POTUS 'mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis. But instead of responding directly to Obama's comments, Trump has been using other users' tweets to reply to his predecessor.

Calling the former president for the so-called "OBAMAGAR!", He retweeted a post that criticized Obama for speaking out against Trump. "Barack Hussain Obama is the first former president to speak out against his successor, who had a long tradition of decorum and decency. Should anyone really be surprised?" Read the post from an apparent Trump supporter.

"#TrumpsJealousOfObama? I DOUBT IT SERIOUSLY … # ObamaGate #MAGA #KAG #FoxNews," the tweet continued, as Trump added in the caption: "They caught him, OBAMAGATE!"

Trump also republished a tweet that called Obama the "WORST EVER" president in US history and another that alleged that Obama "was too busy spying on @realDonaldTrump." The latest tweet also asked a rhetorical question: "Was Obama the most corrupt president in history?"

Those were just a few of Trump's posts that were directed at his predecessor after it was reported that Obama harshly criticized the White House response to the coronavirus pandemic. The former president called the response of the Trump administration to the crisis as "an absolutely chaotic disaster."

In a leaked 30-minute phone call with members of the Obama Alumni Association on Friday, May 8, Obama said: "It would have been bad even with the best governments. It has been an absolutely chaotic disaster when that mindset of what it is for me and for the hell with everyone else, when that mentality is operational in our government. "

Dismissing the criticism of the former president, new White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told CNN: "President Trump's response to the coronavirus has been unprecedented and saved American lives."