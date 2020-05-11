Donald Trump criticizes Chuck Todd for transmitting incomplete images of AG William Barr: "He should be fired!"

The current president turned to social media to criticize NBC journalist Chuck Todd insanely on his Twitter! It turns out that Donald Trump believes he should be fired!

It all started after transmitting incomplete images of AG William Barr that led to a misunderstanding about what he was saying about the drop of the charges against Michael Flynn.

Meanwhile, Todd already apologized.

However, Donald is not happy! He wants the Meet The Press host to lose his job for using an incomplete quote from Attorney General William Barr!

At the time, the host was criticizing the Justice Department for dropping the charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

That said, Trump turned to his favorite social media platform, Twitter, to beat him up, writing: ‘Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd should be DISMISSED by,quot; Concast "(NBC) for this fraud. He knew exactly what he was doing. Public Airwaves = Fake News! "

In addition, Barr spokesman Kerri Kupec also criticized MSNBC and Todd, sharing transcripts that showed the show had left out a major response from the former attorney general that he gave in a CBS interview.

As for the incomplete clip featured on Todd's show, he is asked: "When history remembers this decision, how do you think it will be written?" And he responds with, "Well, the story is written by the winners." So it largely depends on who is writing the story, "the video that is cut there.

However, in reality, his response was more complex, and Barr also said: ‘But I think a fair story would say that it was a good decision because it confirmed the rule of law. He helped, upheld the standards of the Department of Justice and undid what was an injustice. "



