Donald Trump abruptly ends the press conference after training with a reporter – Up News Info

President Donald Trump abruptly ended a news conference on the coronavirus on Monday after an Asian-American journalist for CBS News challenged him why he told him to "ask China" about the coronavirus tests.

Weijia Jiang asked Trump why he emphasized that the United States was doing better than any other country when it comes to evidence.

"Why does it matter? Why is it a global competition for you if Americans continue to lose their lives every day and continue to see more cases every day?" She asked.

"Well, they are losing their lives everywhere in the world," Trump said. "Maybe that's a question you should ask China. Don't ask me. Ask China that question. When you ask China that question, you can get a very unusual answer. "

Then the president called CNN's Kaitlan Collins, who was walking to the microphone before Jiang said, "Sir, why are you saying that specifically to me?"

“I am not specifically telling anyone. I tell anyone who asks an unpleasant question like that, "said Trump.

"That is not an unpleasant question," Jiang objected.

So Trump tried to call someone else, before Collins said, "But you pointed me out. … You called me ".

Trump then said, "I did, and you didn't answer, and now I'm calling the young woman behind."

She then tried to ask her question before Trump wrapped up the briefing.

Jiang was born in China but immigrated to West Virginia when she was two years old.