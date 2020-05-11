Don Q Flames Tekashi 6ix9ine: Treat it like it doesn't exist!

Rapper Don Q has had enough of Tekashi 6ix9ine already and is calling people to ignore the notorious rapper.

Tekashi has been flooding social media with images of him flossing his jewelry, but after a fan gave away his Long Island location, the feds were quick to relocate him over the weekend.

"But, imagine spending millions on jewelry and knowing you will never wear it outside unless you are with the police," he said along with two palm-faced emojis.

