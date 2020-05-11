DNA test reportedly confirms future is father of Eliza Reign's son

It seems that Future has one more woman to recognize for Mother's Day next year. According to reports, the results of DNA tests confirm that he is the father of Eliza Reign's 1-year-old daughter.

The DNA test results, which were 99.99999% accurate, were announced today during a court appearance, In Site reports.

After months of coming and going in court, Future was finally ordered by a judge to take a DNA test and share his financial income with Eliza's legal team in late February.

More than two months passed and Future finally presented his DNA.

Note that Future also filed a lawsuit against Eliza for defamation in this saga.

We recently reported that Future claimed that Eliza has had a detrimental effect on her career and reputation. In court documents obtained by BossipAccording to reports, Future said she suffered "tremendous emotional distress,quot; and that she "turned her world upside down."

He has accused Eliza of falsely claiming that he tried to force her to abort, and when he decided to continue her pregnancy, he reportedly claimed that he threatened her.

He also reportedly stated that he was embarrassed and humiliated when Eliza mentioned details of her sex life.

The charges made by Future against Eliza were mentioned in a new amended complaint in his defamation case against her.

There is no recent news from Future about fathering Eliza's daughter, especially after he repeatedly denied that he was the father of her baby.

Now that these DNA results reportedly confirm what Eliza has been saying all along, it is quite possible that Future is also the father of Cindy Parker's son, another woman who alleges that Future fathered her son.

A few months ago, Cindy Parker and Eliza Reign analyzed their children's DNA to see if they were related and the results confirmed that the babies had the same father.

We will keep you informed of any updates, Roomies.

