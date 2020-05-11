Disney + will reach 202 million global subscribers by 2025, powered by COVID-19 – Report – Up News Info

Streaming, a silver lining to the coronavirus pandemic for the most affected media companies, will drive many fortunes in the years to come, but none more than Disney's.

That is the result of a new forecast by the British firm Digital TV Research. Go to Disney + to get a big boost from COVID-19, which has kept millions of people indoors worldwide, with the platform reaching 202 million global subscribers by 2025. That is well above the previous perspective of the company at 126 million, and well ahead of Disney's predicted range of 60 million to 90 million by 2024.

"We have completely revised our forecasts for 138 countries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research. "A big impact of the crash has been a sharp increase in SVOD subscriptions."

Netflix, in the opinion of the research firm, will continue to be the world leader in five years with 258 million subscribers. HBO Max and Apple TV +, in particular, are predicted to lag in 2025, with 25 million and 14 million subscribers, respectively.

China, where Netflix and other American companies cannot operate, will remain a major force, with 269 million subscribers, according to Digital TV Research.

Earlier this month, Disney said it had reached 54.5 million Disney + subscribers as of May 4. The service launched last November, but only recently reached the UK and Western Europe, with several key territories awaiting release.

The explosion of new transmission services, with five major launches between November and this month, has coincided with the stress of COVID-19, which has squeezed traditional companies. Netflix reported spectacular subscriber gains in the first quarter of the year and is not taxed by assets weighing on traditional rivals like Disney, NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia during the pandemic.

Here is the full forecast for the company: