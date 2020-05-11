Disney Shanghai Park to Increase Attendance of 5,000 Guests Per Week – Up News Info

Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the company will increase attendance by 5,000 guests a week at the Shanghai park, which reopened today to 30% of its capacity with strict social distancing.

"We are going to be very prudent and disciplined and then we are going to increase and increase. Right now, it is a government limit, so the plan is to increase 5,000 a week until we get to the point where we can operate under the guidelines of in a responsible way and when the government suggests that we will raise it again, but slow and constant for us, "he said in an interview today on CNBC.

"Let's see how it goes. Much of that depends on the guests, and our guests have been remarkably diligent. If the guests continue to behave as they are, I think we could get closer (at full capacity). "

He declined to give a timeline for the reopening of the US parks. But he said it is "a sign from God" that the Disney Springs dining and shopping area at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando will begin a gradual reopening on May 20, ahead of the park. The company did the same in Shanghai, opening adjacent Disneytown, first also for shopping and restaurants available to the general public. “We got into the water with Disneytown. The guests cooperated and we look forward to seeing this at Disney Springs and this will be the start of a new renaissance of Disney parks, "said Chapek.

%MINIFYHTML325ff95daba8a506bd806bd47edf94a816%

On May 6, Disney announced that the coronavirus had taken a $ 1.4 billion bite out of profits last quarter, and most of the damage came from theme parks where doors have been closed since March.