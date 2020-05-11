‘Disney Family Singalong 2’ earns Sunday TV ratings; ‘The Rookie’ Dips In Finale – Up News Info

ABC gave us another ration of magic on Sunday with The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, who won the night delivering a 1.3 in the 18-49 adult demographic and 5.74 million viewers. His mix of songs from Disney's vast music library surpassed American idol (1.0, 6.10M), which generally ranks first in primetime on Sunday, although it dropped from its first edition (2.6 adult rating of 18-49, 10.30 million viewers) when it aired on April 17, a Thursday.

Still, the reality singing competition accelerated from last week, and ABC ended their night with the season finale of The noob (0.6, 4.67M), that slipped a tenth. The network won the overall night in the demo.

NBC aired two specials: the Feeding America Comedy Festival (0.3, 2.06M) and a Saturday night live Mother's Day clip show (0.5, 2.54M).

On CBS, 60 minutes (0.7, 9.33M) remained stable, while Forrest Gump (0.7, 5.64M) was the last installment of the network's Sunday Night at the Movies, counting from last week In search of the lost ark. CBS was the most watched network of the night.

Fox animation block was stable with The Simpsons (0.5, 1.39M), Duncanville (0.3, 863,000) and Family man (0.5, 1.29M), while Bob's Burgers (0.4, 1.07M) immersed in the demo.

The CW coincided with last week's demo numbers with Batwoman (0.2, 711K) and Supergirl (0.1, 600K).