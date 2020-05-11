Discovery UK Hosts Home Cooking and Dining Shows – Up News Info

Discovery UK has hosted a trio of home-cooked cooking and dining shows as well as a follow-up to the TLC YouTube series Countdown to do.

Gok Wan will host Gok's Easy Asian for Food Network, in which the presenter will guide viewers through simple versions of Asian classics from their London home. The eight-part series is made by Sidney Street Productions.

Also for Food Network is Rachel Khoo's Simple Pleasures, an eight-part kitchen series produced from Khoo's country kitchen. The show is a co-production between Hungry Gap Productions and Peas In A Pot.

Finally, Angel Eye is doing eight parts Restoring the good life (working title) for HGTV, in which Kate Humble, Zoe Pocock, and Max McMurdo restore and rejuvenate objects in their homes.

Meanwhile, on YouTube, TLC will catch up on some of the couples who got married in Countdown to do last year as they reflect on their special day and their first year together in the comfort of their home. The five part series is made by Studio 71.

Clare Laycock, senior vice president, head of lifestyle and entertainment brands at Discovery UK and Ireland, commissioned the series alongside Charlotte Reid, head of lifestyle and entertainment channel commissioner. Deirdre Dowling, Romy Page and Matt Reid are commissioned executives for the Food Network, HGTV and TLC respectively.