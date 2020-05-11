Director Tim Story Joins Kevin Hart on STX Comedy 'Night Wolf' – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Tim Story Is Negotiating To Re-Team With Kevin Hart In STX Entertainment's Superhero Comedy Night wolf, written by Detective Pikachu Dan Hernández and Benji Samit write. Hart will star and produce through his HartBeat Productions.

Night wolf follow Meet the parents-esque I find where a man (Hart) meets his future father-in-law for the first time only to discover that he is secretly the superhero known as Night Wolf. Story will also produce through its production company, The Story Company. Sharla Sumpter Bridgett will be the executive producer.

"Tim was our first choice for this project," said Adam Fogelson, president of STXfilms Motion Picture Group. His ability in both comedy and action, along with his long history of working with Kevin in both the Ride Along films, in the Think Like a Man films, and in many of Kevin's comedy event films made him especially suitable for this material. He came in with a great shot and STX and HartBeat couldn't be more excited to start. "

Most recently wrapped story Tom and Jerry at Warner Bros. He and Hart have been regular contributors to the Walk and Think like a man franchises and concert movies What happens now let me explain and Laugh at my pain. Seven of the nine narrative features he directed opened at the box office.

The story is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham's attorney Matt Johnson.