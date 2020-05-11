Diplo thanks Baby Mama Jevon King for helping him create life at the Mother's Day Tribute

Instagram

In the same May 10 post, DJ & # 39; Heartless & # 39; He also gives a sweet hello to his own mother, Barbara Jean Cox, as well as his ex-girlfriend Kathryn Lockhart, with whom he shares two children.

Up News Info –

Diplo appears to have confirmed reports suggesting she had a child with Jevon king. Celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10, DJ "Lonely" featured a photo of the 2014 Miss Trinidad and Tobago Universe kissing her baby in a sweet tribute.

"Thank you for giving me life and helping me create it: the three strongest mothers in the world," the 41-year-old man, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, wrote in his Instagram tribute. "I'm still a work in progress, but you've given three beautiful perfect kids." He went on to state, "I love you all to the moon and back."

In addition to Jevon's photo, the songwriter / record producer also shared an image of himself as a child with his mother, Barbara Jean Cox. Didn't forget to add a lovely photo of your ex girlfriend Kathryn Lockhart carrying their two children, Lockett, 10, and Lazer, 6.

%MINIFYHTML398b9ec6626e0496a7a98d61dd2ca89114%

<br />

In late March, news emerged that Diplo had become the father of three children. Days before, on March 20, Jevon shared with the world that she had given birth to a baby named Pace. While the Trinidad and Tobago beauty queen had been documenting her pregnancy trip on social media, she had never exposed the identity of her baby's father.

On May 10, Jevon took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her first Mother's Day. "In the midst of all this chaos you have been my peace …………. #myfirstmothersday #happymothersday #myson #myheartbeat #mylifeline," she first shared a photo of her holding her baby near his chest.

Jevon King celebrated his mother's first day

Hours later, the 30-year-old model took a close look at Pace. Along with that, he added a beautiful letter to the boy that said: "To my son, like your mother, I promise to love you, protect you, guide you, teach you, inspire you, support you and, most importantly, pray for you. Love, your mother."