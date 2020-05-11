Diplo confirms Jevon King's baby is hers in poignant Mother's Day post!

It's finally official! Diplo has confirmed that he is now the father of three children, after receiving another baby with Jevon King earlier this year!

As for how he shared the big news, the star actually went to social media on Mother's Day yesterday to pay tribute to the mother of her third child, another son, Jevon King!

As you may already know, Jevon gave birth to baby Pace in March and now, a couple of months later, Diplo released the knowledge that he is the father!

With that said, yesterday, May 10, the DJ decided to share a post meant to celebrate his own mother, but also the mother of his two oldest children, Kathryn Lockhart, as well as Jevon!

The post was truly moving, with photos of the three very important women in his life with their children.

It was the first time that he had publicly mentioned that he was the father of Jevon's son.

And of course, along with the sweet photos, Diplo also wrote a charming message dedicated to the three women.

It reads: ‘Thank you for giving me life and helping me create it. The three strongest mothers in the world … I am still a work in progress, but you have given me three beautiful perfect children. I love you all to the moon and back. "

Diplo has been quarantining her children separately with Kathryn, Lazer, 5, and Lockett, 10, previously making it clear that she misses them very much.

‘They live in a house with their grandmother, who is the most vulnerable. I have been in contact with hundreds of people in the last 4 weeks … and I will stay away from home until I am rid of the virus. "

At this point, it is still unknown whether the loving father has managed to reunite with his older children or not.



