Diplo announced the birth of her third child in a Mother's Day Instagram post

Welcome to the world, Baby Pace … Diplo?
Yesterday was Mother's Day and Diplo decided to reveal to the world that he is the father of a new baby!
"So I had a whole baby during the quarantine. I hesitated to post it because not only does he already have a better haircut than I do … but also because I haven't met him yet as we are separated by millions of miles and closed borders,quot; .
"His name is Pace, he and his mom are super healthy and happy and I will see you as soon as we turn the corner in this global closure."
Diplo's mother of her third child is Jevon King, Miss Trinidad and Tobago 2014.
Due to travel restrictions in place due to Covid-19, Diplo was unable to be there for the birth of his son, but once the restrictions are lifted, he will be on the first plane to meet his baby. .
Mazel tov Diplo and Jevon King! Your child is too precious for words.
