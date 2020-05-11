Different cities interpret business reopening rules in different ways – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A beer shop in North Richland Hills closed Saturday, after a city police officer determined he was violating state and local orders by allowing customers to drink inside.

The store's other locations, in Keller and Highland Village, remain open as local governments interpret and enforce state orders differently in the state's phased reopening plan.

What's On Tap sells beer for customers to take home, filling cans and large containers with dozens of taps. It also serves beer by the glass, on-site.

He is licensed by the state as a wine and beer retailer, and after only selling takeaway beer for weeks, he began serving customers on-site again last week in limited quantities, when Governor Greg Abbott allowed retail stores to open in limited capacity.

Owner Brad Trapnell said there were about eight people at the Grapevine Highway store on Saturday when a police officer stopped by and asked why they were operating. After an employee explained that the retail permit allowed them to open the officer to the left, Trapnell said, only to return later and tell the employee that the store was unable to serve people on site.

"It is unfortunate that the same state that authorizes us as a wine and beer retailer also clarifies us as a bar in this category," said Trapnell.

A spokesman for the city's public safety department said Monday night that the officer did not order the store to be closed, but only to stop serving beer to customers on-site.

The officer stopped at the store while on regular patrol and did not write an appointment.

The spokesperson wrote that local alcohol consumption only applies to restaurants.

Trapnell locations don't have their own kitchen, but they do sell some snacks and partner with other nearby restaurants to deliver food, and allow customers to bring their own.

"You could go down the street to the XYZ restaurant, sit at the bar, have a drink, not order food," he said. "I don't understand how that is really different."

Its other two locations are serving customers inside and on patio seats, with a capacity limited to 25 percent. Trapnell said he continued to pay rents, taxes and payrolls, increasing the wages of employees who no longer receive tips for their work.

I was hoping to try to reopen the North Richland Hills location on Tuesday for the takeaway beer again.

"You know what, let's play ball," he said. "We will play the hand that is dealt to us. It will be difficult."

The city's legal department confirmed Monday that a take-away operation would still be legal, and another spokesman said Trapnell had been notified of that.

