Denver Police Investigate Green Valley Ranch Shooting As Homicide

Police called the death of a man shot at Green Valley Ranch on Sunday night a homicide.

The shooting occurred in the 5400 block of North Odessa Street, according to a Denver police tweet.

Police have not arrested anyone and do not have a name to release any potential suspects, the tweet said.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the tweet.

Update: The victim of the shooting in Block 5400 of N Odessa has been pronounced deceased and we are investigating the incident as a homicide. The circumstances and suspicious information remain under investigation. We encourage anyone with information to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867. https://t.co/3CH1FXuAh9 – Denver Police Department (@DenverPolice) May 11, 2020

Anyone with information that can help solve the homicide should call the authorities at 720-913-7867.

