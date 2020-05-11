Home Local News Denver Police Investigate Green Valley Ranch Shooting As Homicide

Denver Police Investigate Green Valley Ranch Shooting As Homicide

Matilda Coleman
Police called the death of a man shot at Green Valley Ranch on Sunday night a homicide.

The shooting occurred in the 5400 block of North Odessa Street, according to a Denver police tweet.

Police have not arrested anyone and do not have a name to release any potential suspects, the tweet said.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the tweet.

