Deepika Padukone loves the latest Ananya Panday post



Yesterday was Mother's Day and Bollywood celebrities flooded social media with posts designed to make their respective mothers feel special. Ananya Panday also posted a cute retroactive video of herself that soon went viral. In this video, we can see that Ananya's mother, Bhavna Panday, asks her to do something crazy and while Chunkey Pandey is behind the camera. She captioned the video as: "It's clear where I get my craziness. Happy mommy day for my mom and all the beautiful moms out there."



Ananya's video caught Deepika Padukone's attention. The two beauties will be seen together in the upcoming Shakun Batra. Deepika commented on the video saying "Cutieeeeee !!!" with a loving emoticon. Ananya soon responded by saying, "I miss you deeeepu."

Well, it looks like these two get along pretty well both on and off the sets.