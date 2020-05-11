'Dave' renewed for season 2 as it becomes FX Networks' highest-rated comedy series – Up News Info

Powered by strong digital display, FXX's new comedy Dave It was a breakup. And now the series co-created and starring Dave Burd has been revamped for a second season, set to premiere in 2021.

Primetime-Panic Your complete guide for pilots and direct orders to the series

The recently concluded first season of Dave has officially become FX Networks' most-watched comedy series with an average episodic audience of 5.32 million (and increasingly) total viewers to date through linear, VOD, and streaming. He eclipsed the previous FX record holder Atlanta which averaged 5.2 million total viewers across all platforms in its first season.

%MINIFYHTML8c9e5a6b654884b1c1c567ef39232c0a16%

Dave It has taken the crown of the ratings after posting impressive week-to-week audience growth of more than 1 million times. Of course, there are asterisks at Dave-Atlanta comparison. Both totals include linear, VOD, and streaming, but Dave is taking advantage of streaming on a much larger platform, Hulu via FX on Hulu; Atlanta was available on the now-defunct FX Now. On the other hand, AtlantaIS's core network is the flagship FX, while Dave is a FXX original. However, the comedy-focused outbreak network has a slightly smaller reach and a lower profile. Dave ’The count includes repetitions in FX.

With its large digital audience, Dave It has become the first major success story for the FX recently released on Hulu, which was a highlight during a Disney Television town hall on Friday. The first full season of 10 episodes is now available for streaming on FX on Hulu.

"Co-creators Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer, along with their entire creative team, have featured one of the best television comedy series and have become the most watched comedy on FX," said Nick Grad, president of Original FX programming. Entertainment. "That is an extraordinary achievement for Dave, the cast and crew as they came together to make a brilliant and memorable television season. "

Based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd (stage name Lil Dicky), from FXX Dave It is focused on a neurotic man in his thirties who has convinced himself that he is destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with his help, he could convince the world. The series stars Burd ("Dave"), Taylor Misiak ("Ally"), Andrew Santino ("Mike"), GaTa ("GaTa"), Travis Bennett ("Elz"), and Christine Ko ("Emma") . The first season also featured notable guest stars such as Justin Bieber, Young Thug, Trippie Redd, and Kourtney Kardashian.

Dave It is co-created by Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer and produced by the couple along with Saladin Patterson, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun and SB Projects, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, James Shin, Scott Manson for SB Projects, and Mike Hertz. The series is produced by FX Productions.

"We set out to do something special and it is very gratifying to see the response this show received," Burd said. "This was my first rodeo, so I'm really excited to give it another shot now that I have some experience doing television. It really seems like the sky's the limit with this show. I hope to raise the bar even more next year."

Schaffer added: “I am so glad that FX was crazy enough to give Dave Burd a TV show, and smart enough to improve it every step of the way. I'm really looking forward to another season: There are still parts of Dave's anatomy that we haven't put America through. "