Dallas seeks to crack down on everyone involved in street racing, including spectators – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Dallas city leaders say the strictest laws to combat street racing could go into effect in July.

It is a problem that some officers say is out of control.

During a meeting of the city's Public Safety Committee on Monday, an Assistant Chief of Dallas Police described a proposed ordinance that would not only target those who participate in street racing, which is already illegal, but also makes it illegal even watch a race and give Authorities have the right to confiscate any vehicle involved.

Spectator fines could be as high as $ 500.

Some council members asked city attorneys that there was also talk of persecuting career promoters on social media, which is not included in the proposed ordinance.

It comes after DPD has already made 352 arrests and delivered 5,425 citations this year.

Officers also made 29 drug seizures, 15 gun seizures, and recovered ten stolen vehicles.

1 killed, 2 arrested, over 200 quotes issued in Dallas Street Racing incidents over the weekend of April

City Councilman Adam McGough wants an ordinance ready for enforcement by the end of July, and Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata could not agree more.

It's ridiculous, it happens 3-4 times a week. We are talking about 100 to 200 or more people. People are circling a large area where a car enters this area that makes slip donuts at high speed. We have seen video after video of people hit by these cars and injured, "Mata said.

The Dallas City Council will have to approve the new ordinance, which will need to be voted on during a meeting next month.