Cynthia Bailey shares photos of her mother's day celebration and fans are amazed

Cynthia Bailey had a small gathering at her home for Mother's Day and made sure to keep her fans up to date. She shared some photos on her IG account so that her followers can see what happened there. Check out the photos below.

"Best Mother's Day,quot; @ itsmikehill @kayylahill @aaashlee @noellerobinson #blendedfamily, "Cynthia captioned her post.

Mike Hill commented: ‘You deserve it, baby every day! I love you! & # 39;

Someone said: Estas These photos from the golden hour! "Happy Mother's Day!"

A follower had this message for Cynthia: Cuidado Watch out Cynthia !!! Because if Porsha has these receipts like #heavenknows said, Kenya could move to 🇰🇪 because we will drag her! Because you know she's jealous of you. And Nene has it, but I think she really loves you like a sister … everyone needs to renew (friendship contract). "

One commenter wrote, "You guys make an awesome family! Love the Love!" And someone else posted, "When you get a chance @ cynthiabailey10, please check out your Happy Mother's Day dm."

Someone else said, ‘@ cynthiabailey10 wow, I can't believe Kenya talked to you about Porsha, but then again, she was being extremely cruel when she was talking to you about wines. She tried to sabotage your engagement proposal. Cynthia uses the term friend to speak freely, you don't treat your friend the way she treats you. You choose your friends as you choose your fruit. My mother always says that you can live to be 100 years old, and that you can count your true friends on one hand. Kenya hates Nene, and their supposed friendship is only to antagonize Nene. Kenya's friendship is fake, and that's why she was able to text Porsha chasing you & # 39; & # 39;

A fan posted this: ‘Cynthia, please! Stop letting Kenya use you, this girl hates you please! Wake up, Mike, help her see to see what this troublesome woman is doing to her. He doesn't want happiness for you, please leave his crazy ass alone. "

Another Instagram installer posted: "I blame @Mikehill, where he was all along because now you look so happy and satisfied."

A follower wrote: ‘@ cynthiabailey10 and @itsmikehill it's time for a baby! Just playing. Great family photo! "

Ad

The other day, Cynthia shared the saddest message on her social media account. She is mourning the loss of a loved one.



Post views:

0 0