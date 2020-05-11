Couple & # 39; too hot to handle & # 39; Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago accused of using the engagement as advertising

Instagram

Harry, who met Francesca on the Netflix dating reality show, asked the question using a Ring Pop candy when the two made an appearance during a virtual reunion special.

"Too hot to handle"stars Harry jowsey and Francesca Farago They are engaged.

The Australian, who moved to the United States to be close to his girlfriend, virtually asked the question during the Netflix special meeting on Friday, May 8, wearing a Ring Pop candy, and Farago said yes.

Harry followed the TV show with an Instagram photo of the couple and added the caption, "Where should we celebrate the wedding?"

The couple met on the television dating reality show, which debuted on Netflix last month, and Harry and Francesca, who were evaluated by the rules of the no-sex and no-kiss program, have been together ever since until the coronavirus forced them to live apart.

But fans are still not convinced: Many "Too hot to drive" viewers flocked to social media over the weekend to suggest that the romance is just a publicity stunt to gain the pair of most Instagram followers.