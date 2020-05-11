Corte Madera Mall stores threatened with eviction for unpaid rent during pandemic COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

CORTE MADERA (Up News Info SF) – Store owners at the Corte Madera Center have received letters threatening eviction for unpaid rent, despite efforts by local lawmakers to protect tenants who are unable to pay due to the pandemic of coronavirus, and ban owners from harassing them, according to a report.

Several stores received the letters, signed by Ken Valinoti, director of the San Francisco, Valinoti, Specter and Dito law firm, according to the Marin Independent Journal. Corte Madera Town Center is owned by 770 Talmalpais Drive, Inc., based in Florida.

According to the report, Valinoti told landlords that despite the refuge mandate established during the pandemic, "the tenant's refusal to pay rent is not acceptable." He said that the failure to pay the rent due within 5 days after receiving the letter, "constitutes an event of default under the terms of the lease that entitles the lessor to all rights and remedies available under the lease, and in equity, subject only to any government rules, ordinances, or mandates currently in effect as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. "

Tenants said 770 Talmalpais Drive, Inc. had sent earlier letters proposing payment plans.

Retailer Louise Harrison said she rejected the mall's proposal to pay to pay 3 months of lost rent in the next 18 months if "the mall reopens in July, as it tentatively plans to do." Her rent is approximately $ 7,000 per month, so her refund would total $ 21,000.

"That is absurd," said Harrison in an interview with Marin IJ. "It's not like in 18 months I'm going to have all this extra money. People won't rush to my store for shopping. Malls can be a thing of the past."

Another tenant who received a similar proposal called the letters "an intimidating tactic."

Tenants are trying to determine if the mall's tactics are illegal during the pandemic.

On April 28, the Marin County Board of Supervisors amended an emergency moratorium resolution that prohibits landlords from collecting rent if a tenant has notified in writing that the failure to pay is due to the coronavirus pandemic. The amended resolution also prohibits landlords from harassing or intimidating tenants.

The resolution applies to commercial and residential tenants and is in effect at least until May 31.

Unlike an ordinance that has the same weight as a law, a resolution is a formal statement and is generally temporary.