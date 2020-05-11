Coronavirus updates: Treasure Island preparing plans for an eventual reopening – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – High above, the sprawling Treasure Island Resort and Casino seems eerily empty. Empty parking lots, a hotel, and an amphitheater are unused.

"It is strangely weird, it is heartbreaking and it is hard, hard because it affects a lot of people," explains Tribal's president, Shelley Buck.

On March 17, the gaming and entertainment complex went silent. More than 1,500 employees were fired. Although the workers maintained medical coverage, the community lost its only means of support.

"This is the only income that the government and programs finance, everything we do is driven by this place, so when this place stops, our income stops," Buck explained.

That is why reopening the complex is critical to the health and safety of the tribal community and the surrounding economy. President Buck says it is easy to understand how the community has an opportunity to do well. Restoring customer trust is a must.

That's why they will greatly limit the number of customers allowed in the game room and restaurant areas. Casino staff is currently working to remove any other chairs from slot machines and table games. All staff members will receive daily health screenings and wear masks on the job.

Machines and surfaces, both in the casino and in the hotel, will be constantly disinfected.

"Our people's employees will wear masks, take safety measures, and watch to make sure people are six feet apart," Buck explained.

For never-played games and never-performed shows, regaining confidence and security will be key.

"We are going to ask customers to wear masks and we have not yet decided whether it is necessary or not. But we must ensure that all of our decisions are, first and foremost, safe for employees and customers," added Buck.

The stakes that couldn't be higher.